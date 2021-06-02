Our favorite heroes in a half-shell are returning to the silver screen. That's right, we're getting yet another installment of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and this time, Seth Rogen is slated to be involved in the reboot. It was way back in 1984 when the world was first introduced to the crime-fighting mutant turtles, their rat sensei Splinter, and their human ally, April O'Neil. Some of you may be old enough to remember the cartoons as well as the 1990s film franchise.

In 2014, Michael Bay rebooted the franchise for a live-action film that brought in over $1 billion at the box office, and it looks as if producers are hoping for yet another blockbuster hit.



Neilson Barnard / Stringer / Getty Images

On Twitter, Rogen made the announcement that TMNT will be back on the big screen. It looks as if the film is slated for release sometime in 2023 and will feature a partnership of both Seth Rogen and Nickelodeon at the helm of the CG-animated production. In his tweet, Rogen included a sketch that was poised to look as if it was ripped from the pages of Leonardo's notebook.

Variety reports, "The page makes jokes and references about his brothers and 'TMNT' teammates Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello and their friend April O’Neil." Viewers can see that Leonardo, who is often dubbed the respectable leader of the pack, has included the words "honor" and "loyalty" in his doodles.

Check it out below and let us know if you're looking forward to this reboot.

