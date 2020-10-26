The cast of Superbad will be reuniting for a special watch party of the original film to benefit Wisconsin Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Greg Mottola, Evan Goldberg, and more will be present for the live stream on Tuesday, October 27th.

"It’s on - a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch! RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27!" Jonah Hill tweeted.

"If Trump wins Wisconsin, his path to an electoral college win dramatically increases. Your donation will go toward stopping Trump from winning back the White House," the RSVP page explains.

"We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong."

The iconic coming-of-age comedy film was released in 2007 and was a massive hit at the box office.

[Via]