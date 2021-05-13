Blake Griffin has been with Jordan Brand for a while now and while he doesn't have his own signature shoe, he has been keeping things fresh with a bevy of dope Air Jordan 35 colorways. The Jordan 35 has quickly proven to be one of the best Jumpman silhouettes in quite some time and the new colorways have been doing a great job at keeping all of the hype alive.

On Wednesday night, the Nets took on the Spurs, and Griffin was spotted wearing his best colorway yet. The shoe in question has a white and blue upper, while the tongue has an homage to the movie "Superbad" and the character McLovin. You can clearly see the Hawaiian driver's license from the movie except instead of McLovin on the front, it's Griffin himself.

Seth Rogen himself eventually saw the pair of shoes and made a quick comment on Twitter in appreciation. Meanwhile, fans were all pretty hyped about the pair as it's something creative that we haven't really seen before. Shoes are a way to express yourself and Griffin certainly did that with these.

Unfortunately, these will probably never hit the market, which is truly a shame if you're a fan of the movie.

