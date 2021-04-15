Rappers Saweetie and Quavo officially broke up a few weeks ago, taking their dirty laundry to social media in a messy split. Saweetie called out her ex-boyfriend, accusing Quavo of cheating on her with multiple women. That commenced a back-and-forth duel on Twitter with both sides getting equally petty. In recent weeks, Quavo has been throwing some major shade at Saweetie with a few different new music previews, subliminally dissing the Icy Grl. There was also a video released showing a physical altercation between the two rappers in an elevator, which was reportedly taken during their relationship. Saweetie seems to have finally taken her latest shot in response to all the drama.

Posting a brand new promotional video for her sunglasses collaboration with Quay Australia, the rapper corrected her fans on the pronunciation of the brand's name. While many have incorrectly pronounced Quay over time, Saweetie issued a public service announcement to ensure that she isn't constantly reminded of her ex.

Throwing on her Quay sunglasses, Saweetie interacted with a high-tech futuristic mirror that spoke to her. "Hello, I love those Quay glasses on you, Saweetie," said the robot mirror, mispronouncing the brand as "Kway," which is the same way Quavo's name sounds. "Kway? Girl, this is Quay," said the rapper, correcting the mirror and using the correct pronunciation as "Key."



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Many have caught onto the shade being thrown here, commenting that the 27-year-old artist isn't that slick. People seem to appreciate that she can take shade and throw it right back though.

Watch the video below.