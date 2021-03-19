Quavo & saweetie breakup
- MusicBoosie Badazz Criticizes Saweetie For Disrespecting QuavoIn Part 32 of his ongoing interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie Badazz criticizes Saweetie for being disrespectful during her interview with Justin Combs and Justin Laboy.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMigos Finally Address Rumors They Fought Justin LaBoy Over Saweetie InterviewThey denied having any knowledge of the situation. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsSaweetie Reacts To Online Response From Quavo SplitSaweetie did an interview on the same day she announced her split from Quavo, detailing her initial reaction to the infamous break-up.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSaweetie Comes For Quavo On New Song "See Saw"Saweetie further exposes Quavo's alleged cheating ways on her new song "See Saw."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSaweetie Throws Clear Shot At Quavo In New VideoSaweetie threw some slick shade at her ex-boyfriend Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsQuavo Confirms He Repo'd Saweetie's Bentley In New Music PreviewQuavo disses Saweetie in an alleged new song preview, rapping, "She slimy, she sneaky, I'm taking back that Bentley."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSaweetie Shows Off New Hair Following Breakup With QuavoSaweetie and Quavo have been in the spotlight quite a bit since a disturbing video surfaced. By hnhh
- RelationshipsSaweetie Releases A Statement Regarding The Elevator Video With QuavoSaweetie breaks her silence over the troubling elevator video in an exclusive statement to TMZ, calling her fight with Quavo an "unfortunate incident."By Joshua Robinson
- GossipQuavo & Saweetie Could Both Be In Trouble Over Elevator Fight Video: ReportQuavo and Saweetie could both be at fault in the LAPD investigation of their physical altercation caught on video.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJustin LaBoy Talks Saweetie & Quavo Break-Up & Allegations His Interview Caused ItJustin LaBoy joined The Breakfast Club to discuss Quavo and Saweetie, astrology, cancel culture, and more. By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsQuavo: "Sweet Little B*tch Now She Turnt Out"People think Quavo might be dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie in some new song lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsQuavo Allegedly Sent A Repo Man To Saweetie's To Take Bentley Back, Twitter EruptsSocial media users are arguing about whether the report is true or not but are nonetheless still getting the jokes off the whole thing. By Madusa S.
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Reacts To Quavo & Saweetie's Breakup: "H*es Ain't Sh*t"The rapper weighed in on the rap couples' recent split. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsQuavo's Sister Calls Saweetie A "Self Centered B*tch," Aunt Jumps In To Defend HerThe breakup drama between the rappers just got a bit messier. By Madusa S.
- ViralTwitter Erupts With Drake Memes After Saweetie Tells Quavo To "Take Care"The social media platform erupted with Drake-related jokes after Saweetie told her former boo to "take care."By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsQuavo Expresses Disappointment In Saweetie Following Break-Up PostQuavo took to Twitter to issue some comments about his breakup with Saweetie.By Alexander Cole