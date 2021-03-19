On Thursday, it was reported that Saweetie and Quavo had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and several people immediately assumed that one of Hip-Hop's favorite couples had called it quits. Fans took to social media to express sadness regarding their split while hoping that the two rappers were somehow still on good terms. Others, however, were much more savage in their reactions, with several Twitter users wasting no time and already shooting their shot at Saweetie. At the time, no one knew for sure what was transpiring between Saweetie and Quavo, but today, the former has revealed that the two have gone their separate ways.

Over two tweets, Saweetie confirmed that she is no longer with the Migos rapper, saying, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

While the confirmation alone that the two rappers have broken up is enough to shock Hip-Hop fans, the allegations against Quavo for being unfaithful are definitely worth noting. Many people assumed that Saweetie's threesome comments on Respectfully Justin, the new show hosted by Justin LaBoy and her ex Justin Combs, led to their split, but the "Tap In" rapper made sure to set the record straight and cast blame on Quavo, accusing him of "betrayal" and being intimate with "other women."

Saweetie also revealed that their relationship had run its course a while ago, but they just recently made the split official this week.

It appears that Saweetie is in pretty good spirits following her split from Quavo, so fans will have to wait to see what the Migos rapper has to say in regards to Saweetie's accusations. Are you surprised that he allegedly cheated on Saweetie? And are you sad to see one of Hip-Hop's favorite couples break up?



