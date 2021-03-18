Earlier today, it was reported that Quavo and Saweetie recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading several people to believe that the young Hip-Hop couple has secretly broken up. Despite them being touted as "relationship goals" for quite a while now, many think that there may be trouble in paradise, especially considering the recent comments that Saweetie made about having a threesome during her guest appearance on Respectfully Justin with her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs and Instagram star Justin Laboy.

Regardless, much is still in the air regarding Quavo and Saweetie's official relationship status, yet that hasn't stopped social media users from chiming in on their alleged romantic woes. From concerns about who will helm "Hot Girl Summer" this year to sincere condolences, Twitter users have been reacting to the news that one of Hip-Hop's favorite couples is possibly calling it quits.

More savage Twitter users, however, have taken this unexpected opportunity to shoot their shots at Saweetie, despite the fact that the breakup hasn't even been confirmed yet. Regardless, in the wake of rumors saying that Quavo and Saweetie are no longer an item, many Twitter users have reacted with glee and relentless jokes.

Do you think that Quavo and Saweetie have really called it quits or are they probably just working through a rough patch?