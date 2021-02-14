Saweetie might be holding it down for the single ladies with her Galentine's Day festivities but she's still enjoying the perks of being in a relationship. She and Quavo became one of hip-hop's most prominent couples so we could only expect that the Migos rapper has some exciting plans in store for them tonight.

Quavo hit the 'Gram where he shared a slew of photos to wish his wifey celebrate the holiday. "Happy Valentine's Day to the finest woman alive," he wrote along with a photo of Saweetie. Before gushing further over his girl, he made sure to wish his mother a very happy Valentine's Day, as well. "Happy Valentine's Day to the strongest, realest, toughest, and most beautiful woman alive! Momma I love you," he wrote.

Quavo filled his Instagram Story up with some of his favorite photos with Saweetie including several paparazzi shots. At the end of the string of photos, he paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa. The rapper shared a throwback of Kobe Bryant dressed in an all-white outfit with a bouquet of roses for Vanessa.

The Migos rapper has made his excitement for Valentine's Day very clear since February began. The "Tap In" rapper shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers Quavo sent along with a note revealing that he's been counting down the days until Valentine's Day arrives.