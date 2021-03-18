They thought they were going to get Saweetie to name a woman she would have a threesome with if her man asked, but in the end, she pulled a fast one. The Bay Area rapper recently appeared on Respectfully Justin, the new show hosted by Justin Combs and Justin LaBoy. The show's recent debut featured Chris Brown, and for the second episode, Saweetie dropped by. The rapper answered a series of questions posed by the hosts, including one about whether or not she'd have a threesome with her man, Quavo.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

She was asked if she has a man who is respectful, loves her, and does all that she wants, would she have a threesome if he asked, and if so, who would she bring home. She seemed to be mulling it over and she said, "He's doing everything right, shopping sprees, good communication, picking up the phone one ring." Justin LaBoy added a few more highlights that included paying all of her bills and toe-sucking to make it all seem more tempting to want to "make him happy" with a threesome.

"So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who been around the world, who know a lot of people," said Saweetie as LaBoy attempted to interrupt. "I understand that," she continued. "And because he doin' everything right, I'm gonna give him the honor of pickin' the n*gga we havin' a threesome with."

To say that everyone in the room was shocked by her response, especially the Justins, is an understatement. Check out the full episode below.