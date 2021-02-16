Their first episode of Respectfully Justin is underway and people are questioning the status of Chris Brown's romantic life. The singer has been tied to his fair share of celebrities, most notably Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, but lately, C. Breezy has been sharing sweet nothings on social media with Ammika Harris. The two dote on their son, one-year-old Aeko, but Brown's dedicated fans are often seen online attempting to decipher if the singer is, or isn't, in a relationship with Harris.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / Getty Images

During their premiere "Toxic Valentine's Day" episode on Sunday (February 14), co-hosts Justin Combs and Justin LaBoy posed a few questions to Brown about his personal life. At one point, Breezy was asked if he was single or taken, especially because he publicly flirts with Ammika online while rumors of romances with other women abound. The singer slyly smiled and answered, "I'm single with a girlfriend."

He was pressed to explain what that entails and if he dates two or three other women, but instead of responding, Brown laughed it off and asked to take a shot of alcohol instead. Everyone joined in to laugh along but on social media, Brown's fans praised and ridiculed his response. You can watch the full "Toxic Valentine's Day" episode below and read through a few reactions.