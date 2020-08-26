Chris Brown and Ammika Harris are very much still an item.

Following weeks of cryptic posts and speculation that the two were no longer a thing, they went ahead and made it easy to debunk the rumors, sharing new pictures that confirm they are still together.

As of late, Ammika and Chris have had their supporters in a whirlwind, trying to figure out what happened to the supposed lovebirds. After Breezy unfollowed everybody on social media except for his daughter and got fans talking with his "YOU GONE CRY ON MY BUS OR DA BUS!?" post, the two decided to clear up the confusion by posting the same pic.

"So [fire], no kizzy," wrote Chris Brown on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Ammika in the gym in a lunge. The same shot was posted on Ammika's page with the caption: "Daddy saw it first."

There you have it. They're definitely still a couple, despite the distance they're forced to endure because of the coronavirus-induced travel bans. Ammika has been living in Germany with the couple's son Aeko while Chris stays in Los Angeles. It is unclear if they're been able to work around the lockdown to get some father-son time in.

Since Ammika recently said that she's not interested in talking unless she's at the "wife" stage, do you think a ring could be in her future?