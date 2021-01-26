Chris Brown and Ammika Harris’ son is growing up so fast, and he is looking more and more like his father every day. Harris shared a picture of their son in a cute teddy bear onesie on Instagram, and friends and family were simply in awe with how big he is.

“His hair is getting so long, and he’s getting so big!” one fan commented.

Ammika Harris’ best friend also commented on the pic, saying how much she loves him.

Harris gave birth to Aeko Catori on November 20, 2019, which is the “Go Crazy” singer’s second child. The happy parents have shared many of their special moments with Aeko, including the small vacation they took to celebrate his first birthday last year in November.

Brown welcomed Royalty into his life in May 2014, and often shares content featuring both of his children. He shared adorable footage of Royalty dancing with her younger brother a few months ago-- and it seems like talent runs in the family.

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown were first linked together in 2015, during Brown’s on-again-off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The couple was rumored to have split in September 2020 when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, Brown is always shutting down those rumors and isn’t shy about leaving cute, flirty messages for his baby’s mother from time to time, thus constantly fanning the flame.