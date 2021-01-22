Quavo and Saweetie have been dating for the better half of the California-bred emcee's career. They began their relationship back in 2018 and have been effectively inseparable ever since, appearing across each other's social media platforms as well as working together with each other on music. In a new interview with Page Six, Saweetie opened up to the publication about her relationship with the Migos rapper and the moment she knew their union was solid because of one of her biggest loves: food.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” the “Best Friend” artist told Page Six. “He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

“I wasn’t testing him or anything,” she continued, elaborating on the statement. “I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

“Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels,” she added, referring to the customized luxury Bentley with "Icy" embroidered on the interior headrest the 29-year-old rapper gifted Saweetie for Christmas.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

The pair have been extremely open about their relationship, with the original DM Offset sent to Saweetie to pull the Icy Girl resulting in a pop culture phenomenon of people attempting to shoot their shots in a similar way.

