Since the news broke that Saweetie and Quavo had unfollowed each other on Instagram, the two superstar rappers have experienced a pretty ugly and public breakup. The "Tap In" rapper accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her, and Quavo expressed his disappointment in her by clapping back with the vague response, "You are not the woman that I thought you were." From there on out, things have only gotten uglier, as footage leaked earlier this week that revealed an elevator altercation between Saweetie and Quavo that resulted in punches being thrown and the "My Type" rapper being slammed to the floor. Everyone, from Boosie Badazz to the LAPD, has had something to say about it, but now Saweetie has come forward to shed a bit of light on the situation.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," Saweetie said in an exclusive statement to TMZ.

Saweetie's statement to TMZ doesn't reveal much detail about the nature of her and Quavo's "unfortunate incident," so the debate as to whether or not Hip-Hop fans should consider it abuse or a harmless fight will likely continue. However, the Icy Girl's comment does add some much-desired context to the disturbing video. According to Saweetie, it happened about a year ago, meaning that it wasn't the final straw in her and Quavo's relationship.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

However, her comment about there being "too many hurdles" between her and the Migos rapper reaffirms that there were several issues in their relationship, with cheating already being revealed as one of them.

Quavo has yet to comment on the infamous elevator video, but fans are desperately waiting for the Quavo Huncho artist to defend himself publicly. Stay tuned for more updates.

