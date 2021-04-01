According to the latest reports, Saweetie and Quavo could both end up getting in trouble over the leaked video showing their physical altercation in an elevator, which surfaced earlier this week.

Last week, Quavo and Saweetie announced their high-profile split on social media after Saweetie accused Quavo of cheating on her. As the news was dying down, a video was released showing the two former lovebirds getting into a physical altercation in an apartment complex in North Hollywood. Saweetie seemingly attempts to throw punches at Quavo, which the rapper dodges. Then, he pulls her into an elevator as they struggle with an orange video game console case, knocking her to the ground. Saweetie stays on the ground for over a minute before limping on the way out.



As per the newest report from TMZ, Saweetie and Quavo are both being investigated over their involvement in the altercation. LAPD detectives have seen the video and they want to meet with both of the rappers to get a better understanding of what caused the fight. The situation could reportedly be considered an instance of domestic violence with both parties being in the wrong. Before anyone is charged, the police want to learn more about what led to the tussle in the elevator.

Quavo and Saweetie have both been silent since the video was released, staying off of social media with any commentary on the situation. Many artists, including Boosie Badazz, Trouble, and Bandhunta Izzy, have spoken out in support of Quavo.



We'll keep you updated as this story develops. You can view the original elevator footage below.

