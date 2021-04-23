Even though their messy breakup dominated headlines last month, Saweetie and Quavo have both been making major moves since their split. While Quavo and the rest of his fellow Migos artists prepare to drop the highly anticipated Culture III, Saweetie is gearing up for the release of her debut album Pretty B*tch Music later this year.

In the meantime, the "Best Friend" rapper has shared her summer-ready project Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, which featured artists such as Drakeo the Ruler, Kendra Jae, Bbyafricka, and Lourdiz. Today, Saweetie has taken the summer vibes up yet another notch by treating her fans with a set of thirst traps from her most recent trip to the beach.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In her first post, she lays against a rail on the edge of a boat while wearing a lime-colored swimsuit, and in the caption, she takes advantage of everyone's attention by promoting her newest release, saying, "i stay on my hustle i stay on your mind...#prettysummerplaylist."

Her most recent post finds her continuing to recount her vacation getaway by posting an assortment of steamy photos. In one of the pictures, Saweetie shows off her body while facing the ocean and posing with a vibrant pink seashell, and in another, the "Risky star lays in the sand with her friend as the waves wash over them. Check them out below.

In other Saweetie-related news, the Pretty Summer Playlist artist recently starred in the epic Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 trailer. Check it out here, and stay tuned for updates regarding Saweetie's forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music.