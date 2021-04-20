Saweetie's incredibly sensationalized breakup with Migos rapper Quavo has been much of the topic surrounding the Central Valley rapper. Aside from the breakup, however, she's been churning out features and other content as she gears up to release her debut album Pretty B*tch Music.

The "Best Friend" rapper has made waves on the internet in the past for her sometimes stomach-turning unique food combinations, like ranch dressing on spaghetti, for example. This time, Saweetie's new combination with Flaming Hot Cheetos and Ramen noodle seasoning is what's sending the internet into a frenzy.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the video, Snoop Doog asks aloud "Hot Cheetos and pizza?" as Saweetie dives into the interesting combination, doing a happy dance at the results of her tasty creation.

"I put ramen seasoning on my oysters," Saweetie goes on to say as she does this next. "See, that's what you call ghetto faboluous. There's no way around that sh*t," Snoop says teasingly while being an overall encouraging presence.

As usual, social media had a lot to say about the latest clip of Saweetie going viral for her eating habits. "Saweetie eats like a raccoon," put one internet user about her daring food combos. Another joked that her stomach must sound like the Seinfeld introduction.

Another defended her, writing "you talking like you see this b*tch eat every day. y'all see a video every few weeks and just start saying and typing, typing and saying." Of course, we're sure Saweetie is in great health and the internet is just being the internet. Scroll through more reactions below.

Would you try either combination? Let us know down in the comments.