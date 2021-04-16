Saweetie Shares "Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1" Ft. Drakeo The Ruler, Kendra Jae

It isn't the Pretty B*tch Music meal they've been expecting, but Saweetie fans are excited to receive the snack she dropped off on Friday (April 16). Saweetie has been climbing the charts with her catchy releases that have become club favorites and TikTok challenges, and now she's dropped off her seven-track EP Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 that is sure to make waves.

Saweetie pays homage to the Bay Area sound of her hometown and partners with a few other artists to round out the project. You can find additional vocals from BbyAfricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, Loui, and L.A.'s Drakeo The Ruler. The EP follows Saweetie's latest feature on Gwen Stefani's pop single "Slow Clap." Stream Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Risky ft. Drakeo The ruler

2. Baby Mama Coochie ft. BbyAfricka

3. See Saw ft. Kendra Jae

4. Pretty & Rich

5. Back Seat ft. Lourdiz

6. Talkin' Bout ft. Loui

7. Sweat Check