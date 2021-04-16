mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saweetie Shares "Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1" Ft. Drakeo The Ruler, Kendra Jae

Erika Marie
April 16, 2021 00:55
294 Views
17
1
CoverCover

Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1
Saweetie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

The Bay Area rapper returns with her seven-track EP ahead of her anticipated "Pretty B*tch Music" debut.


It isn't the Pretty B*tch Music meal they've been expecting, but Saweetie fans are excited to receive the snack she dropped off on Friday (April 16). Saweetie has been climbing the charts with her catchy releases that have become club favorites and TikTok challenges, and now she's dropped off her seven-track EP Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 that is sure to make waves.

Saweetie pays homage to the Bay Area sound of her hometown and partners with a few other artists to round out the project. You can find additional vocals from BbyAfricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, Loui, and L.A.'s Drakeo The Ruler. The EP follows Saweetie's latest feature on Gwen Stefani's pop single "Slow Clap." Stream Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Risky ft. Drakeo The ruler
2. Baby Mama Coochie ft. BbyAfricka
3. See Saw ft. Kendra Jae
4. Pretty & Rich
5. Back Seat ft. Lourdiz
6. Talkin' Bout ft. Loui
7. Sweat Check

Saweetie Drakeo The Ruler Bbyafricka Kendra Jae Lourdiz Loui
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Saweetie Shares "Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1" Ft. Drakeo The Ruler, Kendra Jae
17
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject