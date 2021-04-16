mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saweetie & Drakeo The Ruler Do A Whole Lot Of Flexing On "Risky"

Alexander Cole
April 16, 2021 13:35
80 Views
00
0
Image via SaweetieImage via Saweetie
Image via Saweetie

Risky
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Saweetie and Drakeo The Ruler brings some dope chemistry to their new track "Risky."


Saweetie has been through a lot over the past month although that hasn't stopped her from dropping new music and coming through for her loyal fans. In fact, on Friday, Saweetie dropped a new 7-track project called Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 which is full of bangers that feature her signature braggadocios style. One of the standouts here is a track called "Risky" which features Drakeo The Ruler.

The song has brooding instrumental to it as the 808s are loud yet subtle. Meanwhile, Saweetie drops a plethora of bars in which she flexes about her wealth and her physical atributes. Drakeo The Ruler brings a similar braggadocios energy to the track and his delivery remains unique to the style he has helped build over the years.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Saweetie, how it feel doing numbers?
I put rims on a hot pink Honda
Lipgloss on, it's a pretty bitch summer
Take it how you wanna, I put it on my mama

Saweetie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  80
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Saweetie Drakeo The Ruler drakeo the ruler Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Saweetie & Drakeo The Ruler Do A Whole Lot Of Flexing On "Risky"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject