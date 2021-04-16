Saweetie & Drakeo The Ruler Do A Whole Lot Of Flexing On "Risky"

Saweetie has been through a lot over the past month although that hasn't stopped her from dropping new music and coming through for her loyal fans. In fact, on Friday, Saweetie dropped a new 7-track project called Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 which is full of bangers that feature her signature braggadocios style. One of the standouts here is a track called "Risky" which features Drakeo The Ruler.

The song has brooding instrumental to it as the 808s are loud yet subtle. Meanwhile, Saweetie drops a plethora of bars in which she flexes about her wealth and her physical atributes. Drakeo The Ruler brings a similar braggadocios energy to the track and his delivery remains unique to the style he has helped build over the years.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Saweetie, how it feel doing numbers?

I put rims on a hot pink Honda

Lipgloss on, it's a pretty bitch summer

Take it how you wanna, I put it on my mama