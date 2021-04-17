Controversial "dating consultant" Kevin Samuels sat down with Joe Budden and things got interesting. Samuels has been targeted with accusations of being misogynistic in his takes on women in the dating scene, and he added fuel to that fire when he chatted with The Joe Budden Podcast. There were quite a few highlights from the conversation, but it was Samuel's explanation of his assessment of Saweetie's looks that have gone viral.

During the sit-down, Budden wanted to know why Samuels rated the Bay Area rapper as a six on a scale of one to 10. Samuels called her "an adjustable six, meaning she could go from cute to pretty."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"I look at you fresh-faced, no makeup, your natural state and if you have ever seen her pictures, fresh-faced, natural state, she's a cute woman who can be pretty," said Samuels. "But I don't think she's ever gonna be considered to be beautiful or gorgeous. That does not mean she's bad, but there has to be—." He was interrupted by Budden.

"But what if she's already considered to be beautiful and gorgeous?" asked the podcast host. Samuels spoke about our current culture where every woman believes she's a 10 but it isn't reality, while someone else argued that if women really loved themselves they wouldn't "wear a sh*t ton of makeup every day" or spend so long getting ready before going out.

It's quite the conversation starter. Check out the clip below and weigh in with your thoughts.