Saweetie has officially responded to rumors that she's "quietly" spending time with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Quavo. She addressed the speculation in a tweet, denying that she's getting back together with the Migos frontman.

After it was rumored that the two were getting back together approximately five months following their ugly breakup, Saweetie shut down the rumors and said, "pinocchio ass article. anyways back to this #saweetiemeal."



She was responding to a report from Hollywood Life, which has a very suspect track record, claiming that they were spending time together, and presenting no evidence of that fact. Aside from the fact that both rappers were in New York City this past weekend for Summer Jam, there was nothing pointing to them actually reuniting. Especially after their messy split, it came as a shock to many of their fans that they had reportedly gotten over their differences, which included a repo'ed luxury car, an elevator fight, and more.

Quavo has not addressed the rumors. Neither is presently reported to be dating other people.



This month, Saweetie launched her first partnered meal with McDonald's, remixing some of their fan-favorite foods and introducing the "Saweetie 'n Sour" sauce to the menu.

