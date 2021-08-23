2020 put everyone's plans on hold, whether it was traveling to another country or simply trying to go out to dinner with some friends. Festivals were canceled across the country, so fans were left with virtual concert experiences to fill the void. Hot 97's Summer Jam, unfortunately, also got axed in 2020 but they made up for it on Sunday night, despite some minor setbacks. On Saturday, weather concerns surrounding Tropical Storm Henri prompted Hot 97 to call off the Festival Stage and the Festival Village. 

The Stadium Stage went on as scheduled, marking the official return of Hot 97's Summer Jam. New York City's pride and joy, Bobby Shmurda, finally returned to a stage in his hometown where he delivered the classics. The rapper did not spare any time getting up close and personal with the very fans that kept his name alive while he was incarcerated.

Migos also returned to the stage where they brought out a pregnant Cardi B to perform Culture III cut, "Type Shit," along with a slew of other hits from their latest album including "Straightenin." 

A few New York City legends made sure to grace the stage last night, as well. Jadakiss shut down the stadium once he began performing his "Who Shot Ya" remix. Swizz Beatz also helped lead a tribute to the late DMX during last night's festivities. 

Check out our gallery of flicks from last night's Summer Jam featuring DaBaby, Migos, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fat Joe, and more.

All photos captured by Tim Stype, @timstype.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

a boogie wit da hoodie/summer jam 2021

a boogie wit da hoodie/summer jam 2021

DreamDoll

dreamdoll/summer jam 2021

cj dreamdoll/summer jam 2021

CJ

CJ/summer jam 2021

A$AP Ferg

asap ferg summer jam 2021

asap ferg

Bobby Shmurda

bobby shmurda/summer jam 2021

bobby shmurda/summer jam 2021

bobby shmurda/summer jam 2021

Migos

migos/summer jam 2021

migos' offset/summer jam 2021

migos' quavo/summer jam 2021

migos' takeoff/summer jam 2021

migos' offset/summer jam 2021

migos' quavo/summer jam 2021

Cardi B

migos' cardi b/summer jam 2021

cardi b pregnant at summer jam 2021

cardi b and offset at summer jam 2021

Meek Mill

meek mill summer jam 2021

meek mill summer jam

DaBaby

dababy summer jam 2021

dababy summer jam 2021

Polo G

polo g summer jam 2021

Saweetie

Saweetie summer jam 2021

saweetie summer jam 2021

saweetie summer jam 2021

Moneybagg Yo

moneybagg yo summer jam 2021

Busta Rhymes

busta rhymes at summer jam 2021

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

fat joe remyma summer jam 2021

Jadakiss, Lil Kim, Swizz Beatz

lil kim summer jam 2021

jadakiss summer jam 2021

lil kim, summer jam 2021

swizz beatz summer jam 2021