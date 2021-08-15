In 2020, Travis Scott may have singlehandedly changed artist-brand collaborations for good with his polarizing, yet highly profitable, team-up with McDonald's last fall. In addition to the fast-food chain's employees having to wear Cactus Jack merchandise, Travis Scott also sold countless McDonald's x Cactus Jack apparel and novelties on his website, from $48 shirts to $90 chicken nugget-shaped pillows. Furthermore, the hype for the meal also brought out some pretty cringe behavior from Travis Scott's loyal fans.

Now nearly a year later, Saweetie's specialized McDonald's meal is looking to up the ante and compete with the insanity of last year's Cactus Jack meal. Taking inspiration from Saweetie's strange and highly publicized eating habits, the marketing of her McDonald's collaboration has already made fans a little queasy, but there's more to the promotion than fans were originally aware of. Apparently, for as long as the Saweetie Meal is available, McDonald's employees also have to rap lyrics from her hit single "Best Friend" to customers.

Featuring Doja Cat, "Best Friend" remains one of Saweetie's most popular singles to date, and thanks to a new viral video, it has been revealed that McDonald's employees have been tasked to rap the opening line from the song every time they greet a customer. A TikTok user under the handle @brookisrage recently shared a video with the caption, "My job got me saying this ish [in] the speaker."

"That's my best friend!," the McDonald's employee is heard reciting in the video before asking the customer if they would be interested in trying the Saweetie Meal. "Welcome to McDonald's. Can I interest you in the Saweetie Meal?"

Check it out for yourself below.

Whether you find it hilarious or annoying, you've gotta admit that the marketing and promotion for Saweetie's attention-grabbing McDonald's collab are definitely on-brand. Are you planning on getting the Saweetie Meal anytime soon?