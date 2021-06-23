The Icy holiday Bentley that Quavo gifted Saweetie last December has been the topic of conversations after the Rap couple called it quits. There have been rumors that the Migos rapper sent for the car to be repossessed, but it's unclear if Saweetie gave the vehicle back or if Quavo asked for it to be picked up. Either way, it looks as if it is definitely no longer in her possession because The Neighborhood Talk exclusively reported on the news that it's up for sale.

According to the outlet, Jake's Motorcars, a used car dealership in San Diego, Calif., has the pale blue, customized ride on display.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

The Neighborhood Talk also shared comparison photos that showed Saweetie inside of the car where the custom "Icy" interior can be seen, and it's the same as Jake's Motorcars. For anyone looking to cop the luxury whip, it's available for $279K, but as we previously reported, Saweetie looks to have replaced the Bentley with a new Rolls Royce.

In a recent interview with Complex, Saweetie was asked if she believed that gifts should be returned after a breakup. "I mean... If it’s mine, it’s mine," she said. Check out some posts below.