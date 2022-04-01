Less than 48 hours before Dreamville Festival launches in Raleigh, NC this weekend, J. Cole and co. emerged alongside DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The crew gave little notice, announcing the project with a short teaser on Wednesday night. By Thursday night, Dreamville showed out once again with their latest compilation.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Royce Da 5'9" had nothing but kind words for the Dreamville crew, specifically J. Cole and EarthGang. Royce shared his stamp of approval in a message on Twitter where he praised Cole as an executive. "Ready to talk about EarthGang now? Matter of fact the WHOLE Dreamville. They ready for the apocalypse out this bitch," he wrote. "Cole as an executive separates him from that 3 headed monster convo y'all been having for the last 10 yrs... Put some respek on my brother's name," he added.

Dreamville's latest project serves as their official follow-up to Revengers Of The Dreamers III. D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape boasts features from Kenny Mason, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, Reason, G Perico, Young Nudy, and more, along with the entire Dreamville roster.

The release of the mixtape strategically arrived right before Dreamville Festival where DJ Drama will host the first-ever Gangsta Grillz live performance featuring T.I., Lil Wayne, and Jeezy. It seems that we could expect members of the Dreamville camp to join them, as well.