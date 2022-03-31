Dreamville remains one of the tightest labels in hip-hop right now. And with each release under the imprint, each artist proves that they are stars in their own right. However, it's a different ball game when they join forces, as we've witnessed on each of the Dreamville compilation projects since 2014



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Dreamville and DJ Drama announced they joined forces for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The new project will serve as the formal follow-up to Revenge Of The Dreamers III and arrives tonight (Mar. 31) at 7 p.m. ET. A trailer for the project arrived with the announcement consisting of dramatic shots of the Dreamville roster. Drama makes it Gangsta Grillz official with a suspenseful drop over AraabMuzik production.

J. Cole and co.'s forthcoming compilation project is strategically arriving a few days before Dreamville's annual festival in Raleigh, NC. The Dreamville Festival takes place on April 2nd and 3rd at Dorothea Dix Park with the entire Dreamville roster, as well as Lil Baby, Wale, Kehlani, Fivio Foreign, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Wiz Khalifa (performing Kush & Orange Juice), Rico Nasty, and DJ Drama, who will be joined by Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. for the first-ever Gangsta Grillz performance. The festival will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime.

