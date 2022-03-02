Hip-hop fans are being treated this week with all of these festival line-ups. One day after Rolling Loud announced the line-up for its upcoming show in Miami with headliners Ye, Future, and Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole has officially announced the line-up for this year's return of Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.

Announced on Wednesday (March 2), the expanded two-day format of the festival will include performances from every artist signed to Dreamville, as well as J. Cole, and a bunch of special guests. Each day will feature a nostalgia act with Ja Rule and Ashanti reuniting on-stage on Saturday, April 2 before DJ Drama hits the stage for the first-ever performance of Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I on Sunday.

Additionally, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Fivio Foreign, WizKid, Morray, and others have been booked for the festival's first day. MoneyBagg Yo, Wale, Rico Nasty, BIA, Larry June, and others will close the party out on Sunday.

The festival is set to take place at the historic Dorothea Dix Park next month.

"We always set out to curate something special. Our Dreamville family has been patiently waiting for the fest’s return and now we’re back with a lineup unlike anything else found in today’s event landscape," said Adam Roy, Dreamville Partner and Festival President.

Have a look at the full line-up below and let us know if you will be heading to Raleigh next month. Tickets are available here.



Image provided to HNHH by Dreamville Festival's PR team