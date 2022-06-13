Roddy Ricch may not have been able to bring some of his biggest hits to the stage at this year's Governors Ball Festival due to his unexpected arrest by the New York Police Department, but after being released this afternoon, the 23-year-old still had time to make it to his Hot 97 Summer Jam show.

The City Girls, Shenseea, Cardi B, Yung Bleu, Saucy Santana, and NLE Choppa were among those also tapped to perform at the New Jersey event, though Ricch's performance was one of the most highly anticipated as fans firstly weren't sure if he would even show, and secondly, eagerly waited to see if he would address his arrest.

Much to the crowd's amusement, he did. "New Jersey, you ready?" he asked the audience, who loudly cheered in response. "Can I hear everybody in here say 'F*ck NYPD,'" he added next, encouraging patrons to chant along with him before he launched into song.

During his set, the Compton native sent another crystal-clear message while playing his collab with DaBaby, "ROCKSTAR," emphasizing the lyrics "Brand new Lamborghini, f*ck a cop car / With the pistol on my hip like I'm a cop (Yeah, yeah, yeah) / Have you ever met a real n*gga rockstar? (Yeah) / This ain't no guitar, bitch, this a Glock (Woo)."





Following his release from jail, cameras caught Roddy looking as happy (and stylish) as ever, likely relieved to be a free man once again and get back to his art.





Read our report on the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist's Governors Ball arrest here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.