Rappers getting arrested seems to be the trend these days. After all, the YSL indictment, which includes artists Gunna and Young Thug, has shocked the nation and continues to make headlines every day. Earlier this week, rapper and YouTuber, DDG, was apprehended on felony gun charges. Additionally, it was late last month when Yella Beezy was taken to jail in connection to a pending sexual assault case.

Now, another entertainer is being accused of a crime. Last night (June 11), just hours before he was set to perform at the Governor's Ball in New York City, Roddy Ricch was arrested on multiple weapon charges.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

It is reported that when Roddy, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., and his posse arrived at the security gates for the event, police found a loaded gun inside of their vehicle. According to the cops, the rapper had intentions of bringing the firearm inside the event. Also, there were said to have been nine rounds of ammunition and a magazine clip in the car as well.

According to TMZ, the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist was apprehended along with two of his friends. Roddy is being charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device, as reported by the outlet.

Amid his arrest, the event's official Twitter account provided an update for all of its followers. They wrote, "Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today."

As of now, the rapper will remain in police custody until he can face a judge for an arraignment. HNHH will provide updates on this case as it progresses.

