The case stacked against YSL is being updated every few days and we close out this week with the Fulton County District Attorney commenting on her safety. Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 of their alleged associates have been named in the RICO indictment that claims they are involved in criminal gang activity. The group has been accused of murder, attempted murder, theft, witness tampering, intimidation, and more, and while Thug and Gunna's team deny that YSL is a gang, prosecutors state otherwise.

District Attorney Fani Willis spoke with WSB-TV about the case, specifically the need for her to increase security because of the ongoing threats she and her team have received since this case went public.

She admitted that she thinks these threats are coming from fans, not the crew.

“We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment,” Willis said. “I would say that (threats are coming from) people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense.”

The YSL case isn't the only thing that has elicited scathing reactions; Willis is also investigating "certain events connected to the most recent presidential election" involving Trump, reports WSB-TV. His supporters have allegedly been just as threatening.

“Oh, it is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” Willis said. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor.”

Check out a clip of her interview below.

