There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.

There have been reports stating Yak Gotti has given information to the authorities, but the rapper, as well as LilGotit, came forward to deny allegations of cooperation. It was also reported on Twitter that Gotti was accused of trying to commit crimes on behalf of YSL, but journalist George Chidi has corrected those claims.

It seems that Chidi returned to correct his earlier report after new information surfaced.

"OK. I need to correct this. Assistant district attorney Geary returned to the court to say that a different defendant from the YSL case -- NOT YAK GOTTI -- was caught on an illegal cell phone trying to get someone outside to destroy evidence. An error. Apparently," Chidi tweeted yesterday (June 2).

Although the initial report was incorrect, he did add that this would still pose to be a glaring problem for Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL. "The underlying event is still just as important: an accused YSL gang member tried to use a smuggled phone to do gang sh*t from inside the jail. I'm curious now about which one."

The alleged person responsible hasn't been named just yet, but with both Gunna and Young Thug remaining incarcerated until 2023, we're sure to hear much more about this case in the weeks to come.