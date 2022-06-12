The latest update from Roddy Ricch's unexpected Governors Ball Festival arrest reveals that the 23-year-old was released from police custody on Sunday afternoon.

In case you missed it, the Compton native was expected to perform on Saturday, but he and his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint where officers allegedly found "a loaded firearm, nine rounds of ammo, as well as a large-capacity magazine" in a vehicle they were bringing to the show.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

After the discovery was made Roddy and two others were arrested with the rapper facing four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device.

Early this morning, TMZ reported that "The Box" hitmaker was still in custody, adding, "and that won't change until he can appear in court for arraignment on the charges."

Luckily, it was only a matter of hours before Roddy and co. were released on Sunday afternoon. Photos obtained by the outlet show the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist receiving back much of what he had on him at the time of the bust, including his multiple chains.





It remains unclear what sort of bond the California-born star had to pay to get his freedom back, and it's expected that he'll appear before a judge on Monday to be arraigned on the weapons charges.

Reports also mention that Ricch – born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. – appeared to be in "okay-ish spirits" considering everything he's gone through. We'll know down the road if he'll be formally charged for the incident.

Read all about day one of the 2022 Governors Ball Festival here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]