It's been roughly 17 years since Bone Crusher released his massive anthem, "Never Scared" but he started trending today after a mom believed he was Rod Wave. Yes, you read that correctly.

Earlier today, a TikTok video went viral of a daughter asking her mother to identify different pictures of rappers in a game of "Guess the rapper wit madukes." After correctly identifying Future, the mother struck out twice when she tried to identify Lil Baby who she believed to be 50 Cent. Then was Toosii, who she admittedly couldn't identify. But it seems like Fif was still on her mind. YFN Lucci's picture was then brought up and madukes, once again, suggested that it could be 50 Cent.

When it came to Megan Thee Stallion, though, the mom had a bit of mix-up, saying, "Nick -- uh, um, Stegan The Mallion. Megan Thee Stallion." These garnered the attention but not as much as Rod Wave who she mistook for the "Never Scared" rapper.

"Bone Crusher," she said as she looked at her daughter. "Ain't never heard of him," she added once her daughter stated that it was actually Rod Wave.

Of course, the Internet lost it to the confusion of Rod Wave and Bone Crusher, largely because of the mom's own reaction to her response. Check out some of the funniest reactions below.