Subliminal verbal shots were fired by PnB Rock and they got under Rod Wave's skin. On Monday (August 17), PnB Rock had a few things to get off of his chest. It's unclear what prompted the rapper to share his thoughts, but he had some criticisms of the "new generation" of artists that are staking their claim in the rap game.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

"All these lil n*ggas albums n tapes be sad asf lil like all these lil mfs depressed smh I can't listen to this sh*t make me wanna go kill myself listenin to Dese sad ass Lil boys lol," PnB Rock wrote on his Instagram Story. "And these the n*ggas y'all look up to smh." He wasn't quite finished. "Lol like even when I was down to my last... down N Out...I was happier den dat I went out and got it never was sittin round feelin sad and depressed... That's for suckas new generation sh*t I guess."

Clearly, PnB Rock didn't call out anyone by name, but soon, Rod Wave issued a response. "@pnbrock put a address on that sh*t," he wrote on IG. Then, Rod hopped on camera and spoke about how "rap n*ggas ain't connected to reality no more" and that's why the genre has been overrun with dance and pop music. "Keep me outta that sh*t," he added. Check out the posts below and let us know who you're siding with on this one.