Yesterday (August 12), both Megan Thee Stallion and Rod Wave dropped their hip-hop albums. Each project was highly anticipated by thousands of their fans and supporters, now their sales projections are in.

Megan's Traumazine consisted of 18 records and more than five features. The H-Town Hottie worked with the likes of Future, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, Latto, Jhené Aiko, and more. While she was beyond ecstatic to share her art with the world, her project's release hit a few bumps in the road. The 27-year-old accused her label, 1501 Entertainment, of leaking her cover art, release date, and some of her tracks.

Nonetheless, Megan dropped her album-- which is her last one under the label-- and, according to Hip Hop N' More, she is expected to move 40 to 50,000 copies within its opening week.

Next up is Rod Wave. The Florida native began teasing his fourth studio album, Beautiful Minds, back in May of this year. While it was supposed to have dropped sooner, fans waited patiently to see what the artist was going to produce. Totaling in at 24 songs, the extensive project only had two features-- one from Jack Harlow and the other from December Joy.

It is projected that the 22-year-old's project will move anywhere between 120 to 140,000 within its first week, as reported by the media outlet. This, like his previous album SoulFly, is expected to be a big hit for the Interscope Records recording artist.

