Megan Thee Stallion Shares "Traumazine" Ft. Future, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa, Key Glock & More

According to Megan Thee Stallion, this album marks the end of her time with 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Houston rapper has had a meteoric climb up the charts in recent years, but her tension with her label has been ongoingâoften landing both sides in court over her music. This rollout apparently wasn't any better, said Megan, as she took to social media to further complain about 1501 making an issue of her release.

While that continues to brew, Megan has delivered her anticipated sophomore project, Traumazine. She has hinted that she will be addressing some of her controversies on this album, or at least how she's been processing them, and she's called on several of her standout peers to help her round out the record. Features include Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, JhenÃ© Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Sauce Walka, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, and Dua Lipa.

Stream Traumazine and let us know what you think of Megan Thee Stallion's latest.

Tracklist

1. NDA

2. Ungrateful ft. Key Glock

3. Not Nice

4. Budget ft. Latto

5. Her

6. Gift & A Curse

7. Ms. Nasty

8. Who Me ft. Pooh Shiesty

9. Red Wine

10. Scary ft. Rico Nasty

11. Anxiety

12. Flip flop

13. Consistency ft. JhenÃ© Aiko

14. Star ft. Lucky Daye

15. Pressurelicious ft. Future

16. Plan B

17. Southside Royalty Freestyle ft. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil Keke

18. Sweetest Pie ft. Dua Lipa