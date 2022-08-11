With a new album on the horizon, Megan Thee Stallion is going through it. The superstar rapper has been entangled in a legal drama involving her label 1501 Certified Entertainment for years, and with each new release comes a new battle over her music. The label's boss Carl Crawford has never hesitated to defend himself and his business against accusations of unethical moves, often causing a back and forth spat on social media with his artist.

When Megan announced "Traumazine," she noted that she continues to be at odds with her label and complained of her songs leaking—and it doesn't sound as if things have got better.

On Twitter, Megan returned with yet another message about the record after a reported false announcement and updates regarding her album was shared.

"Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful," she wrote. "Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullsh*t WE ALMOST OUT [clap emoji] LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP."

Megan also added that when it comes time to make any major announcements about her record, she will be the one to inform her fans. Check out her tweets below.