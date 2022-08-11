Earlier today, we reported that Megan Thee Stallionrevealed the tracklist for her new project, Traumazine. The reason behind her doing so was because she claimed her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, had leaked her cover art, release date, and song titles without her permission. She tweeted, "Y'all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label."

However, 1501 CEO, Carl Crawford, has made different claims. The MLB player took to IG to share his side of the story, saying, "Smh. She's using this as her marketing strategy to promote the album. Wow. By the way, what leaks? Have y'all seen or heard any leaks?"

Carl also brought Meg's manager, T. Farris into the mix. He added, "[Damn] @tfarrismoney. Was that the best [you] and yo artist would come up with... Good job [you] fat b*tch... But I guess I'll do my part to help the struggling sells."

Of course, this didn't fly over too well with the H-Town Hottie. She instantly took to Twitter and fired back at Carl, who has now deleted his original posts. "Carl be so mf mad," she wrote, "ahhhh haaaa that's why you can't make no more money off me."

She then addressed his claims that she was pulling a PR stunt, "Talking bout using this for marketing HA I need MONEY for marketing… THE MONEY YALL TOLD ME TO PUT UP cause y’all wasn’t gone do it... not Instagram rants from a fake ass “CEO."

Check out all the tweets below. Who do you believe is telling the truth, Megan or Carl?