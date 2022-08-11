Rod Wave fans have had to be patient the past few months. After getting arrested for domestic violence accusations, Wave pushed back Beautiful Mind's release. Originally, the project was set to come out June 3. At the time, Wave announced that the album would only be delayed a week. But even after his domestic violence case was dismissed, the album continued to be pushed back again and again.

Beautiful Mind is finally going to see the light of day on August 12th, and Rod Wave is building anticipation for the project by releasing the tracklist for the long awaited album. The LP will boast 24 songs total, and will include previously-released singles like "Cold December," "Stone Rolling," and "Alone."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper is keeping features to a minimum. According to the tracklist which Wave posted to Instagram, there will only be two features on the entire project: Jack Harlow on "Yungen" and December Joy on "Quiet Storm."

Beautiful Mind will be Wave's 4th studio album, following up 2021's SoulFly, which proved to be a big hit for the rapper. Check out the tracklist in its entirety below, and let us know if you're excited for the long-awaited album in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Alone

2. Yungen (feat. Jack Harlow)

3. Never Get Over Me

4. Stone Rolling

5. I Know It

6. Forever

7. No Deal

8. Quiet Storm (feat. December Joy)

9. Sweet Little Lies

10. Rockstar Heart

11. Fading

12. Time Kills (Love Birds)

13. Druski Phone Skit

14. Keep Going

15. Never Find Us

16. Mafia

17. Me Vs. The World

18. Pieces

19. Pt. II (1-888-HOES)

20. Everything

21. Married Next Year

22. Better

23. By Your Side

24. Cold December

