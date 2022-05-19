Rod Wave was able to fight off very serious charges. The rapper was arrested earlier this month for battery by strangulation. The arrest warrant claimed that Wave choked his ex-girlfriend while their children were home. The arrest forced Wave to delay the release of his upcoming album, a project which he announced at the beginning of May.

One of Rod Wave's attorneys, Bradford Cohen, took to Instagram today to announce the case against the rapper was dismissed.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"DISMISSED," the lawyer announced. "Myself and my main man David Bigney @bigneylawfirm represented Rodarius Green aka Rod Wave on his arrest last week, in Osceola County for an alleged domestic violence case."

"We are thrilled that this misunderstanding is behind him," Cohen continued, "and he can move forward with a successful career." The lawyer boasted about the efficiency with which he and Bigney were able to get the case dismissed. "7 days dismissed," he wrote. "David Bigney and I went to law school together and was famous for the Bigney Shuffle...another Bigney shuffle for the win #rodwave #criminallaw #dismissed"

Rod Wave had been busy prior to his arrest. DJ Khaledtapped the rapper to join him on his new album, which would also feature the likes of Lil Durk and Gunna. In addition, Rod announced he would attempt to counteract skyrocketing gas prices by giving out $25,000 in free gas in St. Petersburg, Florida. It is yet to be seen how news of his case's dismissal will affect the timeline of his new album's release. Hopefully we'll see Beautiful Mind soon.

