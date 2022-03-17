It's been less than a year since DJ Khaledunveiled his last studio album but he's already cooking up the follow-up. This week, the rapper took to Instagram where he shared a glimpse of his selection of collaborators this time around, which appear to include Gunna, Lil Durk, and Rod Wave. Given their commercial successes in the past year, it doesn't seem surprising but Khaled is, once again, gunning to produce his biggest album to date.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The rapper shared photos of himself with all three rappers as they lock into the studio. Unfortunately, he didn't offer any snippets of what he's cooking up. However, each post offered promising glimpses into what the Miami producer is cooking up.

Khaled previously hinted at a few other notable collaborations. He and Kanye West have apparently been whipping up something for his next project. Additionally, Drake has apparently been working on some music with Khaled as well, which shouldn't come as a surprise at this point. Maybe Khaled secured the long-awaited Drake x Kanye collab?

He also hinted at new music with Jeezy, who has slowly removed himself from his position as a rapper to embarking on different ventures, like his show on Fox Soul, A Conversation With Jeezy.

We'll continue to keep you updated on more information surrounding DJ Khaled's next project.