Florida rapper Rod Wave says that his fourth studio album, Beautiful Mind, will be released to fans next month. Wave announced the album after freestyling over Future's new track with Drake, "Wait For U."

Wave also confirmed that he turned his album into the label on Monday.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Wave's album announcement comes after the rapper claimed that he won't be making music for much longer. Wave hinted at retiring from his rap career during a live stream on Instagram, back in January.

"I'm only here for a little longer and when I say that I mean as in Rod Wave," he said at the time. "I'm only here for a lil' minute, man. I done gave y'all straight dope, straight crack. Ain't nobody's f*cking with me with that pen. This sh*t not really me, man. I'm not no people person, I'm not no center of attention ass n***a, I hate attention, man. I can't get on the internet without seeing my face or name. [...] It's kind of like you sold your soul, bro, 'cause you say that's not you but for $300K it'll be me."

He also claimed that he only released the single "Cold December" to honor the terms of his contract with Alamo Records.

"I was in a $15 million deal contract that I was trying to close on and they was like, 'They need that song.' That's the only reason why I dropped that sh*t," he said on the live stream. "But I wasn't never gon' drop that sh*t if you want to be technical."

Beautiful Mind is scheduled to release on June 3.

Check out Wave's "Wait For U" freestyle below.

