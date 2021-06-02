She knows how to steal the show, whether on stage or online. Anytime Rihanna appears on social media, fans across the world can't help but take notice, and once again the Pop icon is attempting to break the internet. It's not an unfamiliar sight to see RiRi wearing next-to-nothing while posing for flicks on Instagram. The Fenty mogul often pops up in lingerie from her brand, and she kicked off June with a sexy post where she shows off her curves while wearing a yellow thong.

Viewers got an intimate look at Rihanna's shape as she put the two-piece on display, and she even gave a cheeky peek when she posted a photo of her bending over. Still, you know fans were still questioning the singer about her next project.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the likes, comments, and reshares came in by the tens of thousands. She received compliments from 50 Cent's Girlfriend Jamira Haines, Dreezy, Theophilus London, Duckie Thot, Christina Milan, and many others.

"Been 3 mins of thinking of a caption... I ain’t got sh*t to say," Ri penned in the caption. It's clear that her lingerie look said it all. Meanwhile, fans as still awaiting news regarding Rihanna's forthcoming anticipated album, and in recent months it has been rumored that she's been locked in the studio with The Neptunes.

Check out Rihanna's poses along with a few lovingly pesky music requests from her fans below.