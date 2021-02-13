Rihanna isn't necessarily one to troll unless it's related to new music. Fans have hounded her for years to release a new album, and even as more information surrounding the project emerges, we're left without a release date or a frame of time to expect it. Some have given up hope on its release while others are demanding it finally hits streaming services in 2021.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Without provocation, Rihanna hit the 'Gram to ignite the anticipation for its release while also riling up many of her fans. Rih hit her IG story with where she was vibing to electronic music before teasing her fans.

"Nobody: ...

R9:"

The irony is that just a month ago, she was jokingly telling her fans to "grow up" who demanded the release of a new album. Clearly, Rihanna was getting somewhat frustrated by the overwhelming demand for its release but given her recent IG post, that frustration was somewhat self-imposed.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding what direction Rihanna would be going with on this project. It's been largely confirmed that there will be a more reggae and dancehall influence on this project but given how long Rih's been working.

In related news, Rihanna recently announced LVMH Fenty brand would be suspended for the time being. Instead, they will be putting their focus towards building the "Fenty ecosystem."