Burna Boy, the Nigerian singer who rose to fame in 2012 following the release of his single "Like to Party" and more recently holding down his title with recent features with Jorja Smith, Beyonce, YG, Jeremih and more. So when someone such as Rihanna asks a member of her entourage to play one of Burna Boy's biggest tunes "Ye," and they can't deliver, naturally, she's going to have an issue.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Such is the case in a recent video that sees Riri on Instagram Live trying to get her security guard to play a track by Burna Boy but he seemingly doesn't know which song Rihanna is referring to. The "Stay" singer gets frustrated when a Fetty Wap song comes on asking if her security guard just went digging in a 2017 playlist.

“When you going to play that Burna Boy? You must to play a Burna Boy … it’s called Ye, Y-E hurry up now, thank God you are security and not a D.J," she said.

When the tune finally comes on, Rihanna goes off and is nothing but excited. We can only hope Rihanna's love for Burna Boy means the duo will have a collab on her upcoming tape.