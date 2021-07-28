Rihanna has fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for any droplet (or even the smell) of new music, and while she did hint at R9 back in February, she's still seems predominantly focused on her various Fenty ventures.

After shutting down her high-end Fenty line with LVMH a few months ago, Fenty stated, they would be "putting their focus towards building the Fenty ecosystem"-- and now we have a more concrete idea of what that actually means.

The singer shared a few stunning black and white photos with the caption, "#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON." On the official Fenty Instagram, the smell is described as "something sensual, confident yet sexxy."

The photos were paired with a teaser video showing of peeks of the bottle between shadowy shots of someone taking the top off the bottle, while birds chirp in the background.

As we reported, news of the perfume comes after the possibility that a Fenty hair line could be on the way. The star’s company filed a trademark application back in March, for a variety of hair products including "non-medicated dandruff shampoo, hair-styling preparations, hair-straightening preparations..hair-bleaching preparations, hair-coloring preparations, and hair glitter."

Despite the fact that this is not a music-related announcement, social media seems to still be excited at the prospect of the perfume.

You can sign up for the list for early access to the perfume here.

