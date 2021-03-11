Rihanna seems to be extending her Fenty line after the reveal that her company Roraj Trade LLC filed a new trademark application earlier this month. The new file includes non-medicated hair care preparations, non-medicated dandruff shampoo, hair-styling preparations, hair-straightening preparations, hair-relaxing preparations, hair-waving preparations, non-medicated restoration lotions, hair-bleaching preparations, hair-coloring preparations, and hair glitter, thus hinting at a 'Fenty Hair' vertical.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

While the report does bring hope, it is not a guarantee that the Fenty Hair brand will happen, until the singer reveals the brand herself. Nonetheless, fans took to Twitter to express their joy in the possibility.

RiRi has previously dropped Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and the lingerie collaboration Savage X Fenty, each to much success.

While some fans were excited by the news, others refuse to let the Fenty expansion distract them from Rihanna’s musical absence.

"Me in 2022 using ms. Fenty’s hair care products with still no music out," one fan said with a GIF.

“Can’t wait to be around the house in my fenty furnitures, fenty skin on, in my savageXfenty, doing my fenty hair , wearing fentyXpuma, while listening to absolutely NOTHING,” added a user.

Back in January when a fan told Rihanna to drop some new music, she called the comment “sooo 2019, grow up.” However, In December the Bad Gal announced her 2021 New Year’s resolution was to take her music to a new level.

It’s been over five years since Anti dropped, do you think 2021 is the year for R9? Or simply Fenty Hair?

[via]