Rihanna has introduced the world to her business savvy in the last few years, launching her tremendous Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty Skin lines. Her ventures into these territories have proved fruitful for the 32-year-old superstar artist, who has effectively shifted her focus from music to entrepreneurialism. One of her moves included the launch of a luxury fashion brand with famed house LVMH, but we haven't heard much about the Fenty brand as of late. A new update from Business of Fashion reports that Fenty is closing and LVMH will move forward with a vested interest in Rihanna's other lines.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to BoF, the luxury ready-to-wear brand's high-end prices weren't a great match for Rihanna's core fanbase, which restricted Fenty from growing. With the news that Fenty will reportedly be shutting down, the LVMH-backed L Catterton is investing in her hit lingerie line Savage X Fenty. A statement provided to WWD from an LVMH rep claims that the house and Rih "have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions." It's unclear if they will restart the brand at a later date.

Fenty was first introduced to the general public in 2019. The two-year run was overshadowed by Rihanna's success in other areas, including with skincare, beauty, and lingerie.

Are you upset about the brand closing?

