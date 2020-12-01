If you're looking to get your special someone something sexy for the holidays, Rihanna has you covered. Her uber-successful Savage x Fenty brand continues to be a fan favorite, and now the Fenty mogul is once again posing in her lingerie to help boost the line even further. Along with a number of models and ambassadors that Rihanna has called on, Megan Thee Stallion joins the singer in posing for a blue, Winter-ish photoshoot of her own.

Aside from her ongoing partnership with Savage x Fenty, Megan Thee Stallion has much to celebrate this year. She dropped her third EP Suga back in March and followed it up with two No. 1 singles: "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and Cardi B's "WAP." Most recently, Megan shared her debut studio album Good News that landed her a No. 2 debut on the charts. Rihanna, on the other hand, has been keeping her fans in suspense for eons as they continue to harass the Grammy winner about her next project.

It seems that Savage x Fenty and Ri's Fenty Beauty brand have been keeping her occupied. She's often teased pestering fans but Pharrell Williams has recently revealed that The Neptunes have been working overtime in the studio to make sure BadGalRiRi's forthcoming project is unlike any other. Check out a few sexy Savage x Fenty snaps from Rihanna above and Megan Thee Stallion below.