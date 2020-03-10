Rihanna's been on her own journey over the past few years building the Fenty brand into a massive empire. From make-up to clothing, Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with in fashion. Although we've seen tons of major celebrities who've made their way into media in some shape or fashion, Rihanna has revealed that she's officially investing in the next generation of content creators with her brand new Fenty Beauty TikTok house.

"We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home," Rihanna said at the launch in Los Angeles."That's where we are. I know, I know. It's kind of fly. I wanna sleepover and stuff. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can't do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub."

This launch obviously wouldn't have happened without TikTokers in attendance. The new house, according to Harper's Bazaar, including beauty stations, natural light aimed for videos, and a make-up pantry that's made for beauty-oriented videos with "Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way."

Rihanna's making some major moves but we gotta ask: where the hell is her new album R9?